Vardanyan satisfied with detention conditions

6 Oct. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The former "state minister" of the illegal separatist regime on thew territory of Azerbaijan Ruben Vardanyan is satisfied with the detention conditions, Ombudsman of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said.

"Phone talk to a member of his family, the receipt of personal belongings, access to the library and information have been provided. During the investigation period, the defense of the arrested person's rights is ensured by a lawyer chosen by his family," the Ombudsman's Office noted.

Vardanyan was also provided with legislative acts in his language, and the opportunity for direct communication through the call center. The conditions of detention at the facility were examined.

Vardanyan, who was heading from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint on September 27.