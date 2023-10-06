Russia to supply 1 mln tons of grain to Turkey

6 Oct. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The procedure on supply of 1 mln tons of Russian grain to Turkey for processing and for being delivered to countries in need further on is in the works now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"It will suggest that after being processed in Turkey Russian grain will be delivered to the countries that really need it, not to satiated countries, to which Ukrainian grain was supplied over the course of the year," Vershinin said.

He noted that Moscow will implement its promise to supply grain to six African countries at no cost by the end of the year. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by the end of the year we will help and deliver over 200,000 tons of grain to six African countries.