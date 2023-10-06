Over 400 more people to return to Fuzuli

6 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In the coming days, another 412 people will move to Fuzuli. During drawing of lots, Azerbaijani settlers learned their future addresses in the restored city.

Forced migrants, who left their homes in Fizuli three decades ago, continue to return to their hometown. This time, 114 families will move to Fizuli, the State Committee of Azerbaijan reports.

Another stage of the drawing of lots was held in Azerbaijan, as a result of which 114 families - 412 people - will be able to return to their hometown, Fuzuli. The drawing of lots makes the process of accommodating displaced persons transparent and determines the houses in which people will live after returning to the city.

Apartments will be prepared for the displaced people who until recently lived in Baku, Sumgait and the Absheron district. Based on the composition of their families, citizens will be provided with two-, three- and four-room apartments.