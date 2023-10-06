Dagestan sets new tourism record

6 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Amid last year’s high figures, Dagestan tour operators managed to once again break their own record. This year, the region welcomed 15% more tourists.

In 2023, Dagestan tour operators set a new record for the number of tourists welcomed - compared to last year, the tourist flow to the region increased by 15%, the region’s Minister of Tourism and Folk Arts, Emin Merdanov, said at the Chegem-2023 Tourism Forum.

"The volume of services for January - July in 2023 amounted to 9,121 bln rubles, which is 1,170 bln more than for the entire 2022,”

- Emin Merdanov said.