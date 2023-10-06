Head of Moscow travel agency charged with fraud

6 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the capital's "Kolibri-Tour MSK" travel company was charged with fraud after children were evicted from a hotel in Turkish Kemer.

The capital investigators found the services provided by the "Kolibri-Tour MSK" travel company unsafe, the company’s manager was charged with fraud, Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the Moscow head office of the Investigative Committee informed.

“Today, the head of the company has been charged with s large-scale fraud,”

- Yulia Ivanova said.

It was established that the company did not pay for hotel accommodation for at least 90 children. Thus, they were evicted from one and then from another hotel at night. Now the head of the company will have to answer in court for his crimes.