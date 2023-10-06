Mine blast kills person in Terter district

6 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia's mine terror in Azerbaijan has claimed another life. A resident of the Terter district died as a result of a mine blast.

Another tragedy related to Armenian mines occurred in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

Today, at about 17.00 local time (16.00 Moscow time), a man born in 1989, living in the village of Gasangaya, Terter district, died as a result of an anti-personnel mine blast.

The emergency happened in the village of Chaily, located in the same area.

The investigation into the mine blast is underway.