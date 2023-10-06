Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry demands non-interference in its internal affairs

6 Oct. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan strongly condemned the statement made today by the current Chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, emphasizing that it contains biased accusations against the country.

“Bujar Osmani’s statement directly contradict the mandate of the OSCE Chairmanship, including Resolution No. 8 of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Porto, which orders that the Chairmanship must be carried out ensuring that its actions are not inconsistent with positions agreed by all the participating states,”

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan stated.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that the OSCE has for decades neglected Armenia’s violation of the principles and obligations of this organization, and now its actions are unilateral and biased.