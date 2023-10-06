Agricultural census to be carried out in Azerbaijan

6 Oct. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In 2025, an agricultural census will be held in Azerbaijan to find out the number of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs, as well as family farms and households.

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan adopted a resolution on conducting an agricultural census, which will be held in the country from July 15 to August 15, 2025.

Not only legal entities-agrarians, but also individual entrepreneurs and family farms will participate in the census that will be conducted in the framework of the country’s State Statistics Committee system. The interviews will be carried out by special census takers using tablets.