Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development

6 Oct. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan met with the head of the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development. Ilham Aliyev spoke about the significance of laying the foundation of the highway bridge across the Araz.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, co-chairman of the State Commission for Cooperation between Baku and Tehran, Mehrdad Bazrpash, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev on the construction of a highway bridge across the Araz

The head of state drew attention to the importance of the foundation-laying ceremony that took place near the village of Agbend in the Zangilan district at the site of the future highway bridge and border checkpoint, as well as bank protection measures. Ilham Aliyev described it as a contribution to the process of further strengthening friendly Azerbaijani-Iranian ties.