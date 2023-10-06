Georgian Dream leader plays trick on president

6 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze played a trick on the country's President Salome Zurabishvili. He said that the new law on rallies will not be sent to the president for signature.

The head of Georgian Dream said that changes to the law on protests will come into force without the consent of President Salome Zurabishvili.

“We decided not to send amendments to the law to the president for signature. Accordingly, the law will come into force immediately,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The politician explained that the party wants to act in this way in accordance with Article 36 of the Constitution that ensures the powers of parliament.

Kobakhidze played trick

However, later the Secretary General of the ruling party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, explained that Kobakhidze simply made fun of the opposition, thus showing its weakness.