Gaza Strip attacks Israel

In the morning, Israeli media reported that rockets had been fired at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem from the Gaza Strip.

According to the Jerusalem Post, sirens were turned on in Tel Aviv, the Central and Southern regions of the country, as well as in the Negev.

In turn, the Times of Israel stated that rocket attacks had been carried out at the southern and central regions of Israel. Dozens of people were seriously injured and another woman was killed.

Amid the attacks, the IDF announced its readiness for military action. The press service of the Defense Army noted that Israel had been attacked from the Gaza Strip. The press service also held Hamas, the ruling organization in the Gaza Strip, responsible for the attack.

In connection with the Gaza Strip's attack on Israel, the country's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a massive gathering of reservists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered to hold a meeting with members of the security service in the near future.

At the same time, according to the Al-Jazeera channel, Hamas announced the launch of a large-scale operation against Israel. The head of the organization's military wing, Muhammad Deif, called the firing of rockets into Israel the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and called on Palestinians to take up arms.

Meanwhile, the IDF has announced retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.