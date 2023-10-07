Israel announces start of operation against Hamas

7 Oct. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of "Iron Swords" operation against the Palestinian organization Hamas, the IDF press service reports.

Israeli fighter jets are currently striking Palestinian targets.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had made a serious mistake. He announced a massive gathering of reservists amid rocket attacks.

"This morning, (a terrorist organization) Hamas made a fatal mistake and launched a war against the State of Israel. IDF soldiers are fighting the enemy in all infiltration areas",

Yoav Gallant said.

Gaza Strip attack on Israel

In the morning, dozens of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. During the strikes, dozens of people were injured and one woman was killed. Hamas announced the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation against Israel.