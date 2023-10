7 Oct. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is in contact with Israel and Palestine, as well as with the Arab countries in connection with the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

In an interview with Interfax, he said that Moscow was clarifying all the circumstances. The diplomat noted that Russia called for restraint.

At the same time, Bogdanov emphasized that the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip was unexpected for Russia.