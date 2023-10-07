Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on birthday

7 Oct. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the press service of the Head of Azerbaijan reports.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wished him new successes in government activities and good health. In turn, the Russian leader expressed gratitude to the Head of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his attention and congratulations.

In addition to this, the Heads of State discussed bilateral relations. The presidents noted the successful development of ties between Baku and Moscow in various fields.

The leaders of the countries also discussed the prospects for cooperation related to new contacts.