Erdoğan calls on Israel and Hamas for restraint

7 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Justice and Development Party congress called on Israel and Hamas not to aggravate the situation.

"I call on all parties to act with restraint and refrain from impulsive steps that will aggravate the situation",



Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Hamas attacked Israel

This morning, the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israeli territory, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 300 others.

Hamas announced the start of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" and called on Palestinians to take up arms. In turn, Israel announced the beginning of the mobilization of reservists. Authorities said Hamas had launched a war against Israel.