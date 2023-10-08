Irakli Garibashvili discusses regional problems with Ilham Aliyev

8 Oct. 16:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in the capital of Georgia on a working visit, was received by Prime Minister of the country Irakli Garibashvili. Their conversation took place in a one-on-one format.

Before the meeting, Ilham Aliyev and Irakli Garibashvili got acquainted with a photo exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Following an extended meeting with the participation of delegations from the two countries, their leaders are expected to make joint statements to the media.

Georgia and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations on November 18, 1992. The countries actively cooperate in the fields of trade, transport, energy, production and logistics. They are strategic partners both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international projects - such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas corridor, Sputnik Georgia reports.

According to the report of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is also one of the five major trade partners of Georgia. In January-August 2023, trade turnover between the two neighboring countries amounted to $612,87 million.

"In January-August of this year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $612,87 million. The volume of this indicator increased by 16,6%, or $87,133 million, compared to the corresponding period last year",

the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan said.

Let us remind you that in January-August 2022, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $525,737 million.