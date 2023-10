8 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an end to the escalation in the Gaza Strip. According to Volker Türk, he was shocked by the news of the terrorist attack on the Jewish state. He was also shocked by reports that civilians were taken hostage by militants.

"This attack has a terrible impact on Israeli civilians. Civilians must never be a target",

Volker Türk said.

He further appealed to countries in the region to stop the violence.