Azerbaijan selects candidates for Eurovision 2024

8 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has summed up the results of accepting applications for participation in the selection of the Eurovision 2024 music competition, writes the press service of the Azerbaijani Public Television and Radio.

214 songs were submitted to participate in the selection: 88 were written by Azerbaijani musicians, the rest of them were written by foreign ones.

The organizers expressed gratitude to all participants. At the same time, the official broadcaster did not disclose the name of the winner of the selection for the music competition and the song with which the contestant will go to Sweden.

It should be added that the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö in May.