26 Israeli soldiers killed in battles with Hamas terrorists

8 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has published a list of 26 military personnel who died over the past 24 hours during battles with Hamas fighters on the border with the Gaza Strip, there is the Commander of the Nahal brigade, Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, the Times of Israel newspaper writes, citing the report of the army's press service .

The military personnel of various ranks aged from 18 to 42 years old are among the kille. It is known that the Brigade Commander and the Commander of the Communications Battalion were killed.

The dead include: Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, 42, Commander of the Nahal brigade; Lieutenant Colonel Sahar Makhlouf, 36, Commander of the 481st Signal Battalion; Major Chen Buchris, 26, deputy commander of the Maglan unit, the statement said.

The IDF noted that Yonatan Steinberg was the first Israeli army colonel and brigade commander to be killed in action since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

In battles with Hamas were also killed: two captains, six lieutenants, one second lieutenant, four staff sergeants, four sergeants, four corporals and two privates. Three women were among the dead, the press service said.