AZAL returns flights to Israel

8 Oct. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Airlines will soon return to operating flights between Baku and Tel Aviv, its press service reported.

The carrier clarified that planes would fly again between the capitals of Azerbaijan and Israel from the day after tomorrow.

The press service assured that they will warn passengers if any changes occur in the situation with flights to Israel.

Previously, air traffic was suspended after an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Attack on Israel

According to the latest data, as a result of the attack on Israel, which began the day before, the number of casualties on the Israeli side exceeds 700, over 2,2 thousand people are injured.