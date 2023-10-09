Israel formally declares war against Palestine

9 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of Israel have approved a previously announced decision to put the country in a "state of war," which means the start of major military operations.

"Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press office said.

"The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023)," the statement added.

Israeli fighter jets intensively struck a number of targets of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

"Some time ago, IDF fighters carried out intense air strikes against targets used by the terrorist group Hamas to launch attacks on Israel in areas adjacent to the Beit Hanoun security barrier in the Gaza Strip," the statement says.

According to the press service, dozens of Israeli Air Force aircraft took part in the strikes. "The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act against the terrorist organization Hamas," the press service added.

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.