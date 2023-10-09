Israel believes Saudi normalization shouldn't be off the table

9 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel doesn't expect its war with Hamas to derail U.S.-brokered talks to establish relations with Saudi Arabia, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said.

Despite the violence, Israel is sticking to efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia, he said.

"We don't see any reason that it should be off the table. There are moderate countries in the region that want to normalize relations and live in peace and coexistence and definitely Saudi Arabia is part of them," the envoy said.