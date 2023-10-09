Azerbaijan-Iran bridge to be commissioned soon

9 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A newly constructed bridge spanning the Astarachay River between Azerbaijan and Iran is set to become operational in the coming two months, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said.

The construction of the Astarachay River bridge has already been successfully completed. Presently, customs facilities are being established on both the Iranian and Azerbaijani sides.

The minister noted Iran shares a 700-kilometer-long border with Azerbaijan, and the geographical positioning of both Iran and Azerbaijan within the North-South International Corridor has paved the way for strong economic ties between the two nations.

"During my visit to Azerbaijan, a prominent topic of discussion revolved around enhancing the North-South and East-West corridors, as these routes play a pivotal role in bolstering economic relations between the two countries. These corridors hold the potential to significantly contribute to the economic growth and development of both countries," Bazrpash said.

Last year, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia signed the declaration on the development of the North-South International Transport corridor in Baku.

According to Bazrpash, the primary emphasis lies in fostering trilateral collaboration among Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia.