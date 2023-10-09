Israel-Palestine war: what is happening

9 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

As of this morning, at least 700 Israelis have been killed, including 44 soldiers, and 2,200 wounded under the Hamas assault.

Hamas fighters are holding more than 100 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including high-ranking army officers, a spokesperson for the militant group claimed.

On October 7, Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip. It was also reported that groups of Palestinian militants infiltrated Israel and engaged Israeli forces. An estimated 2,200 rockets were fired toward southern and central Israel by the Hamas militants, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Meanwhile, Hamas claimed at least 5,000 rockets were fired.

On October 8, the Israeli army declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions.

International reaction

There has been overwhelming condemnation of Hamas and support for Israel’s right to defend itself. The United States condemned the assault against Israel and promised to provide Israel with everything necessary for self-defence.

The first Middle Eastern country to condemn the attack on the Jewish state was the United Arab Emirates.

Palestine, as well as Iran, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman, blame Israel for the escalating conflict.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog blamed Iran la for the Hamas attack. In turn, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused Israel of being a danger to the region.

Russia’s foreign ministry called on Israel and Palestinian forces to reach an “immediate ceasefire”, noting that Moscow is in contact with Israel, the Palestinians and Arab countries.