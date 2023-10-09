Israel announces ‘total’ blockade on Gaza

9 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is escalating measures against the Gaza Strip to a “total blockade”, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.

According to the minister, the authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

"I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Yoav Gallant said.

Gallant said Israel was at war with “human animals."

Hamas attack on Israel

On October 7, the sudden attack launched Israel from the Gaza Strip. The militant group Hamas said it was behind the operation and dubbed it “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

Responding to Hamas's attack, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday launched operation 'Iron Swords'. Moreover, the IDF declared a state of readiness for war. Israel has drafted 300,000 army reservists to bolster their forces.

More than 700 people have been killed in Hamas' attacks and more than 2,300 others have been injured.