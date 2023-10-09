Lavrov: Palestine-Israel bloodshed must be stopped

9 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is a need to end the Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

According to the Russian minister, Russia and other countries can contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"We are ready to do this together with you, together with all other countries that are sincerely interested in establishing sustainable peace in the Middle East and in ensuring the security of all countries in the region without exception, including the State of Palestine, the creation of which is required by the [United Nations] Security Council decision I mentioned," Lavrov said.

He noted that apart from ending the fighting and solving the problem of numerous civilian casualties, there is also a need to pay special attention to the reasons why it has been impossible to resolve the Palestinian issue for decades.

The minister stressed that Moscow expects the Western countries to call for a halt to hostilities in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.