9 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces carried out more than 800 strikes on the Gaza Strip after the Hamas attack. The number of civilian casualties continues to rise.

The region is blacked out by the Israeli side, and local authorities are reporting a possible humanitarian catastrophe. The IDF fired not only at military targets, but also at residential areas.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 560 people were killed and 2,9 thousand people were injured as a result of rocket attacks.