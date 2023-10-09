Earthquake hits Afghan Herat again

9 Oct. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, seismologists have registered a new 4.9-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

Its epicenter was located 40 km north of the city of Herat, which was hit by a series of tremors reaching a magnitude of 6.4 two days ago. The hypocentre of the new earthquake lay at a depth of 10 km, TASS reports.

Today's earthquake was not so destructive unlike Saturday's ones. There have been no reports of casualties or damage yet.

Let us remind you that on Saturday evening, in western Afghanistan, a series of powerful earthquakes occurred. The number of victims has exceeded 2,5 thousand people, more than 1,300 buildings were destroyed by tremors.