OTS continues tourism relations development

9 Oct. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The eighth meeting of tourism ministers of the Organization of Turkic States will take place on October 11 in Kazakh Turkestan. At today's briefing, the official representative of Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov spoke about this.

He stated that during this event, issues related to the development of tourism between the OTS members would be discussed. The event participants will also discuss the increase in flight routes between large settlements of the Turkic world and observer countries. In addition to this, it is planned to develop a strategy for the further development of OTS tourism.

Smadiyarov added that the International Tourism Forum "Turkestan - the tourism capital of the Turkic world" will be held as part of the ministerial meeting.