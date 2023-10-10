Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku flight cancelled

10 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Due to the unstable situation and missile attacks in Israel, including the area of Ben Gurion International Airport, Azerbaijan Airlines flight en route Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku scheduled for October 10 has been canceled, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said.

It was stressed that the safety of passengers and crew members is the airline's highest priority.

“Passengers of AZAL flights to/from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, with tickets issued before October 7 inclusive, with a departure date from October 8 to November 1, are allowed to refund the tickets under the involuntary procedure or re-issue for any other dates until November 30, 2023, inclusive,” the statement reads.

Information about subsequent flights will be provided to the public additionally through the media or the airline's official social network pages, AZAL added.