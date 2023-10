10 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Palestine maintains regular communication with Russia and is preparing a visit of its President Mahmoud Abbas to Moscow, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Rossiya-24 television.

"We are in contact with Moscow on a daily basis. Preparations are now underway for a visit by President Abbas to Moscow," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the envoy said that Russia and Palestine were engaged in preparations for a visit by Abbas to Moscow. Abbas last visited Russia in November 2021.