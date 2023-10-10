Lavrov: U.S. and EU causing instability in South Caucasus

10 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian peacekeeping mission in the Karabakh economic region is ready to contribute to restoring peaceful life in the now-self-dissolved South Caucasian republic, while the United States and the European Union have been sowing instability there, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article entitled "Respecting the Principles of the UN Charter as the Key to International Peace and Stability".