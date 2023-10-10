Lavrov: U.S. and EU causing instability in South Caucasus

The Russian peacekeeping mission in the Karabakh economic region is ready to contribute to restoring peaceful life in the now-self-dissolved South Caucasian republic, while the United States and the European Union have been sowing instability there, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article entitled "Respecting the Principles of the UN Charter as the Key to International Peace and Stability".
"While fostering its geopolitical ambitions, Brussels is imposing its `services as a mediator’ on Azerbaijan and Armenia, causing instability in South Caucasus jointly with Washington. Now that the leaders of Yerevan and Baku have agreed to mutually recognize each other’s sovereignty, the time has come to restore peaceful life. The Russian peacekeeping mission is ready to make every contribution to that," Sergey Lavrov said.