Israeli army strikes Hamas facilities in Gaza

10 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked facilities of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army press service reported.

"The IDF is currently conducting wide-scale strikes on multiple targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. Details to follow," the press service said.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday night it hit an estimated 653 Hamas targets so far.

Hamas said the attack was in retaliation for Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a state of war and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.