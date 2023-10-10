Hamas open to discussions over truce with Israel

10 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A senior Hamas official said the group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, having "achieved its targets."

The official told Al Jazeera that Hamas was open to "something of that sort" and "all political dialogues" when asked whether the group is willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged rocket attacks on Israeli cities "and attacks on Israeli civilians" to stop.