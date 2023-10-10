Crimean Bridge to be closed for 7 hours

10 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Traffic on the road part of the Crimean Bridge will be completely closed from 10:00 to 17:00 due to road construction works, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

"On October 10, traffic restrictions will be implemented on the approaches to the Crimean Bridge, with the road part of the bridge being completely closed from 10:00 to 17:00 due to repair and restoration works," the ministry said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that it is planned to fully open the bridge to traffic by November 1. At the same time, the left part of the bridge was opened to traffic ahead of schedule in September.