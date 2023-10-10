Another 21 families back to Fuzuli

10 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former IDPs sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku has arrived in Fuzuli. At this stage, another 21 families or 88 people returned.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt after the end of the Armenian occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 165 families or 602 people. In total,114 families will be sent to Fuzuli in the near future.