Kazakhstan increases oil production

10 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Oil production sector rose 8.4% in Kazakhstan, Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at a government meeting in Astana.

He noted that the country's extractive industry grew 5.4%: oil production sector rose 8.4%, gas 6.1% and production of other minerals 13.9%. Mining of metal ores fell .2%, services in the mining industry dropped by 1.7%, and coal mining declined 5.7%, the minister added.

According to Kuantyrov. Kazakhstan's GDP grew 4.7% in January-September 202.

"The real sector expanded by 3.7%, while the service sector saw an increase of 5.1%," Kuantyrov said.

Construction, trade, as well as information and communications grew the most.