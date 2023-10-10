Several hundred people ask Russia for help in evacuation from Gaza Strip

10 Oct. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 400 people who are currently in the Gaza Strip have asked Russia to help to evacuate from there. This information was announced by the press secretary of the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority, Aliya Zaripova.

According to her, most of those who asked for help are Russians: the evacuation of about 280 Russian citizens is required. The rest of the applicants have citizenship of Belarus and Ukraine, as well as Kazakhstan. In addition to this, the Palestinians also count on Russia’s help, TASS writes.

Russia is ready to help everyone in need

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared that Moscow is ready to help to evacuate everyone who wants to leave the Gaza Strip.

"We are concerned about their fate in the current situation and we are doing everything to find out whether there are people among them who need help. We will be ready to evacuate those who wish to go to Russia",



Sergey Lavrov said.

Israel-Palestine War 2023

Let us remind you that on October 7, Hamas militants attacked the southern regions of Israel. The IDF launched a retaliatory operation. To date, the death toll on the Israeli side exceeds 900 people. On the Palestinian side this number exceeds 700. Among the dead are citizens of other countries, including Russia, the USA, France and others.