Flight from Baku to Israel to take place on October 13

10 Oct. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan has announced the date of the next flight from Azerbaijan to Israel. The diplomatic mission made the publication on its page on the social network.

It says the flight is scheduled for October 13th.

The message clarifies that information about flight details can be found on the Israel Airlines website. Tickets will also be available soon.

Let us remind you that air traffic between Israel and Azerbaijan was temporarily interrupted due to an attack on Israel by Hamas militants.