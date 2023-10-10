Pashinyan refuses to participate in CIS summit

10 Oct. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the upcoming CIS summit.

The summit will take place in Bishkek on October 13. The fact that the Armenian Prime Minister does not plan to take part in the event has become known today after his telephone conversation with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. The talks took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.

"During the conversation, the Prime Minister of Armenia announced with regret that due to a number of circumstances he would not be able to take part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS",

the President of the Kyrgyz Republic's press service announced.

Let us note that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will also not come to Bishkek, where it has been planned to hold a trilateral meeting of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on the sidelines of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.