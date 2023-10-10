Patrushev arrives in Baku

10 Oct. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Secretary of the Russian Security Council has arrived in Baku today. A message about Nikolai Patrushev’s visit to the capital of Azerbaijan was distributed by the department’s press service.

"He [Patrushev] will hold scheduled Russian-Azerbaijani security consultations in the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan",

the Russian Security Council announced.

Let us remind you that in May of this year, bilateral interdepartmental consultations were held in Baku. They were dedicated to international security in the information sphere.