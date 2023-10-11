Ban on Russia-Israel night flights effective until October 16

11 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ban on night flights between Russia and Israel performed by Azimut and Red Wings airlines is effective until October 16, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said.

"Rosaviatsiya has restricted night flights from Russian airports to Israel. Restrictions are effective from October 9 until October 16 (12 a.m.). During this period airlines are prohibited from performing flights from Russia to Israel at night time, from 1:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time, according to Rosaviatsiya’s decision," the statement reads.

The decision was made due to unstable military and political situation in Israel.

The agency added that at day time air carriers should decide on performing flights to Israel relying on evaluation of risks, including considering ICAO recommendations on assessment of risk factors for flights performed by civil aircraft over conflict zones and close to them.