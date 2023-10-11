UEFA EURO 2032 to be held in Türkiye and Italy

11 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye and Italy will co-host the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 32), the European football body announced.

The announcement came at a ceremony held after a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon.

The joint bid from Türkiye and Italy dazzled with a promise of 20 potential host stadiums, from which 10 would ultimately be selected – five for each nation.

"The joint bidders presented 20 potential host stadiums, of which 10 will be chosen, five per country, by October 2026," UEFA said about Türkiye and Italy's bid in a statement.

Türkiye will host the European Football Championship for the first time, while it will be Italy's third.