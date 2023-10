11 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East may affect the global energy market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We obviously discuss those issues. Any such events in the world may somehow affect the situation with consumption of energy resources one way or the other," Alexander Novak said.

Brent crude rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.90 a barrel by 05:50 GMT, WTI crude rose 24 cents, also 0.3%, to $86.21 a barrel.