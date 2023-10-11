Azerbaijani President holds meeting with Patrushev

11 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev in Baku on October 10.

According to the press service of the Russian Security Council, a wide range of issues of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation were discussed.

"Emphasis was placed on ensuring and strengthening regional and international security and stability,” the message reads.

Earlier it was reported that Patrushev arrived in Baku to take part in the Russian-Azerbaijani consultations on security.