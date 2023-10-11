Turkish President and UN Secretary General discuss situation in Middle East

11 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed steps to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Guterres also exchanged views on what could be done to deliver humanitarian aid to innocent civilians to the region through Türkiye's mediation efforts, Türkiye's Communication Directorate said in a statement.

Warning that disproportionate attacks could lead the situation into further stalemate, Erdogan told Guterres that it is very important for the parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps.

The UN chief said he feared the number of displaced Palestinians in Gaza would rise amid continuing Israeli attacks and Hamas rocket fire.