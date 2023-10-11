Russian and Turkish presidents hold telephone talks

11 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasized during a phone conversation that Israel and Palestine need to immediately cease fire and resume negotiations, the Kremlin press service has said.

"The need for both sides to immediately cease fire and resume negotiations was emphasized. Mutual readiness to actively promote them was expressed," the statement reads.

Putin and Erdogan expressed their concerns about the latest round of the Israeli-Palestinian escalation, which resulted in catastrophic civilian casualties.

The leaders of Russia and Turkey also agreed that a long-term solution to the Middle East conflict is possible "solely on the basis of the two-state formula, approved by the UN Security Council."