Afghanistan hit by two powerful earthquakes

11 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two powerful earthquakes were registered in Afghanistan in the early hours of Wednesday.

The epicenter of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake was located at the depth of 10 km, 34 km northwest from the city of Herat, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 28 km northwest of Herat at 00:52 GMT, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 34.60 degrees north latitude and 62.12 degrees east longitude.

Heart is Afghanistan’s third largest city with a population of over 272,000 people.