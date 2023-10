11 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington's only goal in the South Caucasus is to ensure a lasting peace and stability, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the humanitarian needs and rights of the people in Karabakh are protected.

Earlier, the UN mission visited Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. In its statement, the UN mission debunked Yerevan’s allegations about so-called “ethnic cleansing”.