Israel hitting hundreds of Hamas targets

11 Oct. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is hammering Gaza with airstrikes, hitting hundreds of HAMAS targets, the IDF press service said on Wednesday.

"A while ago, dozens of fighter jets struck over 70 targets in the Daraj-Tuffah district," the press service said, adding that dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Al Furqan.

The IDF press service reported that HAMAS militants use Daraj-Tuffah as their "terrorist center," from where "a large number of terror attacks targeting Israel are coming."

In addition, the Israeli Defense Forces struck naval facilities of HAMAS, including docks in Khan Younis and Gaza.